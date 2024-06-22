18-y-o charged following Kingston 6 triple murder

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) have charged 18- year-old Richard Jonas otherwise called ‘ Monkey Man’ and ‘Jellani’, a carpenter of Moonlight Drive, Queensborough, Kingston 19 with several offences following a triple murder along Windward Road, Kingston 6

The reported attack took place on Monday, May 13, the police said in a release.

The deceased are 23-year-old Sabian Clarke of Windward Road, 20-year-old Troy Dennis of Wellington Street, Kingston 6 and 15-year-old Marquice Morgan of Lloyd Road, Kingston 6.

Reports indicate that about 3:10 pm, the men were gathered in a yard when armed men alighted from a motorcar and opened gunfire hitting them. The men were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said Jonas, who was positively identified as one of five of the armed men, will stand before the Kingston and St Andrew parish court on Friday, June 28 to answer to the offences of murder (3 counts), wounding with intent, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder (3 counts).