18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges

Canada is capping foreign student visas to ease housing pressures

‘Satan’ on multiple charges after allegedly going berserk in Sp Town

Khawaja cleared to play in 2nd Test against West Indies

Firefighter remanded re alleged killing of 63-y-o mother-in-law

Farmers urged to form groups

Montego Bay welcomes US$350 million luxury skycraper project

Main Event makes record profit

Real estate stocks soar to start the trading week

JLP criticises Shadow Cabinet announced by PNP leader

Monday Jan 22

22°C
Jamaica News

Overseas numbers found in cell phones, which he could not account for

Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A teenage farmer who was arrested and charged after the overseas telephone numbers of individuals were found in two cell phones at his St Elizabeth home, has been granted $500,000 bail with surety in court.

Tyrique Hutchinson, an 18-year-old resident of Tryall district in Junction, St Elizabeth, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

He was charged with knowingly possessing identity information following an operation by the police in his community on Wednesday, January 10.

Following a successful bail application by his attorney, Hutchinson’s case was transferred to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court for mention on July 18, 2024.

Reports are that about 2pm on January 10, the police, acting on information, conducted an operation at an address in the community.

A search of the premises was conducted and two cell phones were found. They were subsequently searched in Hutchinson’s presence and overseas numbers that he could not properly account for, were reportedly found within them.

He was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges

Caribbean News

Canada is capping foreign student visas to ease housing pressures

Jamaica News

‘Satan’ on multiple charges after allegedly going berserk in Sp Town

More From

Jamaica News

Trelawny man returning from grave digging dies in car crash

A Trelawny man died from injuries he sustained when the motorcar he was driving overturned while he was returning home from a grave digging exercise in the parish on Saturday.
The deceased has been

Jamaica News

See also

Five held, three guns bagged after shooting in Old Harbour Bay

Five persons, including three juveniles and a female, are now in the custody of the Old Harbour police in St Catherine after three guns were found in a car in which they were traveling.
Accord

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Cops rubbish claims of ‘cover-up’ in Silvera murder probe

Legal woes deepening for husband charged with wife’s death

Jamaica News

Female security guard cut down in St Mary gun attack

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a female security guard after invading her house in Broadgate, St Mary on Saturday night.
The deceased is 34-year-old

Jamaica News

‘Nothing personal’ says Cousins regarding plans to replace Purcell

“It is nothing personal”.
That is the declaration of the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lothan Cousins, regarding the party’s decision to repl

Business

Montego Bay welcomes US$350 million luxury skycraper project

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described The Pinnacle, a US$350-million sky-scraping luxury residential resort investment project unveiled in Montego Bay as a game changer that will bring “a new le

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols