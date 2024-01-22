18-y-o farmer gets bail on lotto scamming-related charges Loop Jamaica

A teenage farmer who was arrested and charged after the overseas telephone numbers of individuals were found in two cell phones at his St Elizabeth home, has been granted $500,000 bail with surety in court.

Tyrique Hutchinson, an 18-year-old resident of Tryall district in Junction, St Elizabeth, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

He was charged with knowingly possessing identity information following an operation by the police in his community on Wednesday, January 10.

Following a successful bail application by his attorney, Hutchinson’s case was transferred to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court for mention on July 18, 2024.

Reports are that about 2pm on January 10, the police, acting on information, conducted an operation at an address in the community.

A search of the premises was conducted and two cell phones were found. They were subsequently searched in Hutchinson’s presence and overseas numbers that he could not properly account for, were reportedly found within them.

He was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators.