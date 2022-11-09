18-y-o female student missing after leaving St Andrew home for school Loop Jamaica

Eighteen-year-old Shantaya Hall, a student of Mount Lebanon district in Mavis Bank, St Andrew, has been missing since Tuesday, November 8.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (five feet one inch) tall.

She has the name ‘Akeem’ tattooed on her left hand.

Reports from the Mavis Bank police are that Shantaya was last seen at about 5:30 am leaving home for school. She was wearing a white blouse, grey skirt, black shoes and white socks.

Efforts to locate her since then have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantaya Hall is asked to contact the Mavis Bank police at 876-977-8004, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.