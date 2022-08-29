18-y-o male from Tivoli arrested after reported shootout with cops Loop Jamaica

The police have charged 18-year-old Delano Watson of Drecketts Place in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 with several charges after he fired shots at a police team in Water Lane Bus Park in downtown, Kingston on Wednesday, August 24.

Reports are that a 15-year-old boy Narando Booth, was fatally shot in that incident and an imitation board firearm was seized, police said.

The police in their report stated that three officers were on mobile patrol when they were fired on by a group of four men.

The police returned fire, and two men escaped, one surrendered and one was seen with gunshot injuries.

The injured teenager was transported to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

One board imitation firearm wrapped in black tape was reported as recovered from the incident scene.

The detained man Watson has since been charged with shooting with Intent, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police said his court date is being arranged.