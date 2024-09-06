18-y-o man accused of carrying out gun attack during ‘family dispute’

An 18-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a alleged gun attack in Dunbar’s River, Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

The man Ojo Clarke, a labourer, has been charged with shooting with intent, assault at common law, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to Commit a Felony

According to police at about 9:00 am on August 22, Clarke and his relative entered the home of the complainant, and an argument developed.

According to police reports during the altercation, Clarke allegedly pointed a firearm at a man and threatened to kill him.

The victims managed to escape unharmed and made a report.

Clarke was subsequently arrested and charged during a police operation and his court date is beingarranged.