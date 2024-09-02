18-year-old plans annual primary school debate for St Ann

A recent debate between the United Learning Centre Preparatory School (ULC) in Bonham Springs and Exchange All Age from the community of Exchange has set the stage for what could become an annual competition among primary schools in St Ann.

The event culminated in a nail-biting victory for ULC, leaving both participants and spectators buzzing with excitement.

The moot for the debate was: ‘Does the wearing of school uniform enable effective learning?’ Exchange argued for, while ULC opposed the moot.

Organisers, including 18-year-old Aryan Lakhwani, a former ULC student, are already in discussions to expand the competition.

Lakhwani, now a student at the American International School of Kingston pursuing an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme, was instrumental in bringing the two schools together for this debate.

He believes that engaging young minds in such intellectual challenges is essential for fostering critical thinking skills.

“There’s hardly a better way to sharpen the mind than to engage it in critical thinking,” Lakhwani stated, emphasising the importance of debate in education.

He noted that the spirited exchanges between the two schools showcased the potential of young debaters and highlighted the benefits of competition in honing their skills.

Lakhwani said the success of the inaugural debate has sparked enough interest for not only a potential rematch, but has also prompted plans to invite other primary level schools to participate.

“This expansion could not only promote healthy competition but also encourage collaboration and camaraderie among students from different institutions,” he said.

“In my own way of giving back, I am determined to see and, ensure students cultivate the love of reading which would be a stepping stone for their personal growth and having access to a more productive life,” he added.

Lakhwani, who also built a library at ULC and who trained the debaters for a week prior to the matchup with Exchange, is also currently the President of the America International School of Kingston Debating Club.

Meanwhile, Custos of St Ann, Norma Walters, who was one of the judges in the ULC vs Exchange All Age matchup, said the excitement generated by the event has left many hopeful for the future of academic debates in St Ann. The custos said that with Lakhwani’s vision and the enthusiasm of the participating schools, the stage is set for an enriching experience that could inspire a new generation of thinkers and leaders.

“As discussions continue, the community looks forward to witnessing how these young debaters will evolve, bringing their insights and perspectives to the forefront in future competitions. The debate has not only been a testament to the current talent in St Ann’s schools but also a promising glimpse into the power of education to unite and inspire,” the Custos stated.

For his part, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, said that all the debaters showcased exceptional skills and professionalism, making it “a debating clinic of the highest order”.

Added Belnavis: “It was a riveting and nail-biting contest. Even though Exchange All Age came up short it was a spirited performance. The performance of the debaters was truly impressive, showcasing their proficiency in both the English language and the art of debating. I commend them for their dedication and urge them to continue honing their debating skills even as they progress to higher education.”

Principal of ULC, Andrea Levy, said she was so impressed by what she saw between her school and Exchange that “I can’t wait to see what a bigger competition will be like come next year.”

“We are going to make this competition that is being organised by Aryan Lakhwani an annual event. It’s crucial for youngsters to engage in this passion early on. I hope that schools will prepare their students to participate, as it will undoubtedly benefit them in life,” Levy remarked.

Vice-Principal of Exchange All Age, Collin Hall, in noting that he was looking forward to next year, said he believes that mastering this skill is not only beneficial for students’ academic growth but also essential for their personal development.

He said the competition is set to make a lasting impact on the educational landscape in St Ann