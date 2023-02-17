$181M in ganja destroyed on Berbice farm

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police in Berbice have been able to remove another firearm from the streets and also destroy a large quantity of ganja.

The quantity of marijuana had a street value of $181M and is one of the largest discoveries made by law enforcement in Berbice.

According to the police, on Thursday, during a joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, they discovered a farm at location along the Berbice River with approximately 35,000 cannabis plants ranging from four inches to six feet in height.

The farm covered an area of sixteen acres.

Additionally, a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were found: – one 12 gauge shotgun, five live and eleven empty 12 gauge cartridges along with three GDF camouflage jackets.

Also discovered on the farm were three make-shift camps, one trailer, and two plows all of which the police said they destroyed.

Police said the estimated value of the cannabis sativa destroyed is $181,646,624.

NewsAmericasNow.com