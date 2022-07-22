188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 188 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from June to July were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,181.

An 88-year-old woman from Clarendon is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 103 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,887.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 145,345.

Notably, the island recorded a 24.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 116 are females and 72 are males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (59), St James (36), St Catherine (35), St Ann (12), St Elizabeth (nine), St Thomas (eight), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland (seven), Portland (five), St Mary (three), Trelawny (three), Hanover (two), and Manchester (two).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and a critically ill patient among 1,306 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.