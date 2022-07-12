19.7 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 46 new cases, no death recorded | Loop Jamaica

19.7 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 46 new cases, no death recorded
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
19.7 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 46 new cases, no death recorded

Amid Jamaica recording 46 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 19.7 per cent.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,158. There were 109 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,858.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,138.

Notably, the 19.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 28 are females and 18 are males, with ages ranging from three to 91 years.

The case count was made up of St James (12), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), Westmoreland (nine), St Ann (five), St Mary (five), St Catherine (four), Portland (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 18 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 1,186 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 105 patients are now hospitalised locally.

