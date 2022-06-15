19.9 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 120 new cases, no death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 120 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 19.9 per cent for the one-day period.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,091.

However, the separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 168 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,200.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 140,874.

Notably, the 19.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 70 are females and 50 are males, with ages ranging from eight months to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (40), St James (16), Clarendon (16), St Catherine (15), Westmoreland (nine), Trelawny (eight), Hanover (seven), St Ann (five), St Mary (two), Portland (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, 13 severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 2,467 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 129 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.