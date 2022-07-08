19% COVID-positivity rate; 134 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
19% COVID-positivity rate; 134 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Popcaan, lawyer to address artiste’s immigration issues Friday

Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

World leaders react after former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe fatally shot

VIDEO: Former Japanese PM assassinated while giving speech

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

19% COVID-positivity rate; 134 new cases, one death recorded

West Indies win 3rd T20 and sweep series from Bangladesh

Reggae Girlz whipped 5-0 by USA in World Cup qualifier

Community Drivers: Danijah Taylor ‘penpowering’ young Jamaicans

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

Friday Jul 08

24?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

9 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Amid Jamaica recording 134 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 19 per cent for the one-day period.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in November 2021 was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,148.

A 50-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 79 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,107.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,610.

Notably, the 19 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 76 are females and 58 are males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 98 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (41), Kingston and St Andrew (39), Clarendon (18), St Elizabeth (eight), Manchester (six), Westmoreland (five), St Mary (four), Portland (three), St Ann (three), Trelawny (three), St Thomas (two), and St James (two).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,499 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 92 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Popcaan, lawyer to address artiste’s immigration issues Friday

Sport

Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

World News

World leaders react after former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe fatally shot

More From

Jamaica News

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.
Thankfully, she is back home, the

See also

Jamaica News

$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.
Identified by Supreme

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Sport

Reggae Girlz face big USA test on Thursday in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica and the USA will face off on Thursday in a top-of-the table Group A fixture of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico.
The championship serves as qualifying for next summer’s Worl

Sport

Shoe issue bars triple jump star Rojas from worlds long jump

MONACO (AP) — Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas cannot compete in long jump at the World Championships in Oregon this month because her qualifying leap was done in unapproved shoes.
Track

Sport

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica secured a positive start in their bid to qualify for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups by beating host country Mexico 1-0 in their opening Group A fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Championsh

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols