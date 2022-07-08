19% COVID-positivity rate; 134 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 134 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 19 per cent for the one-day period.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in November 2021 was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,148.

A 50-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 79 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,107.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,610.

Notably, the 19 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 76 are females and 58 are males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 98 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (41), Kingston and St Andrew (39), Clarendon (18), St Elizabeth (eight), Manchester (six), Westmoreland (five), St Mary (four), Portland (three), St Ann (three), Trelawny (three), St Thomas (two), and St James (two).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,499 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 92 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.