19-y-o farmer shot dead in St Elizabeth after dispute over stolen bike | Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old farmer was killed on Thursday night in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth after a reported dispute over a stolen motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Romario Barnes of Red Bank, St Elizabeth.

The incident occurred about 8:45 pm.

It was reported that last Monday, Barnes was involved in an argument with a group of men over the stolen motorbike, after which a report was made to the Junction police.

Barnes was, however, taken into police custody and questioned after it was discovered that the motorcycle he drove to the station was neither licensed nor insured, and had no licence plate attached to it.

He was released from custody two days later.

On Thursday night while visiting the home of his child’s mother, Barnes was approached by a gunman, who shot him before fleeing the scene.

