19-y-o held after 52-year-old woman is shot dead | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Two other men also injured in reported home invasion

21 minutes ago

Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of 52-year-old woman and the injuring of two men at their home in April.

The deceased Andrea Mitchell Young, of Mansfield Avenue, Homestead in St Catherine was at her home when men armed with guns kicked in the door to the house and opened fire hitting occupants several times.

The injured were rushed to hospital where Young was pronounced dead and the two men were admitted.

Police said a probe was launched and a 19-year-old man held several weeks later.

After a question and answer session the man identified as Eric Gordon of Streebor Avenue, Homestead in St Catherine was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and two counts of wounding with Intent.

On Monday, May 9, Gordon was accosted by the police and placed in custody.

He was later identified by the eye witness and was subsequently charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

