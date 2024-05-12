19-y-o music producer gunned down at home in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

19-y-o music producer gunned down at home in Ocho Rios
13 hrs ago

The St Ann police are probing Friday’s shooting death of a teenage music producer at his home in Great Pond, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The deceased is 19-year-old Malaki James. 

Reports are that James and another individual were at the house at around midday on Friday when an armed man entered through a rear door on the building that had reportedly been left open.

During the invasion, the intruder opened fire, hitting James multiple times.

The other occupant of the house managed to escape unharmed. 

The gunman then fled the scene.

James was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. 

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack. 

