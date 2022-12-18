19-y-o woman dies from two-vehicle crash in St Mary Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old woman died of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Westmoreland Bridge and Georgia main road in St Mary on Saturday.

The deceased is Lee-Anna Lee of a Golden Spring, St Andrew address.

Police reports are that about 5:15 pm on Saturday, Lee was a passenger in a motor vehicle that collided with an Isuzu motor truck at the intersection.

The injured persons were taken to hospital, where Lee was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other injured persons have not been stated by the police.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.