19-year-old attacked and killed; two men arrested

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Central Policing Division have charged two men with murder and assault at common law following the stabbing death of 19-year-old Jovean Storridge, Melbrook Heights, Harbour View, Kingston 17, on Saturday, May 31.

Charge .have since been laid on 33-year-old Anthony Howell, of Antonia Drive, Red Hills, St Andrew and 33-year-old Lane Legister, of Tower Street, Kingston CSO.

Reports from the police are that at about 11:13 am, Storridge was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Howell armed with his licensed firearm and Legister armed with a knife.

Howell pointed his firearm at Storridge, who, in an attempt to escape injuries, raised his hands, during which Lesgister reportedly used his knife to inflict a stab wound on the man’s upper body.

Storridge reportedly ran to escape further injuries but was chased and beaten by both men; he was assisted to the hospital by residents, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A report was made to the police, and both men were apprehended and taken into custody. They were subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.Their court date is being finalised.-