Welcome to The Appleton Estate 'On The Rum' museum Portmore residents urged to get involved in Municipality’s Labour Day projects PM confirms mid-year review set for June 18 Travee clarifies driver wasn’t on active trip during reported abduction French Open: Gasquet's farewell run ended by sensational Sinner Teen sprint star Bayanda Walaza leads South African quartet for Racers Grand Prix in Kingston
Local News

19-year-old attacked and killed; two men arrested

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Central Policing Division have charged two men with murder and assault at common law following the stabbing death of 19-year-old Jovean Storridge, Melbrook Heights, Harbour View, Kingston 17, on Saturday, May 31.

Charge .have since been laid on 33-year-old Anthony Howell, of Antonia Drive, Red Hills, St Andrew and 33-year-old Lane Legister, of Tower Street, Kingston CSO.

Reports from the police are that at about 11:13 am, Storridge was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Howell armed with his licensed firearm and Legister armed with a knife.

Howell pointed his firearm at Storridge, who, in an attempt to escape injuries, raised his hands, during which Lesgister reportedly used his knife to inflict a stab wound on the man’s upper body.

Storridge reportedly ran to escape further injuries but was chased and beaten by both men; he was assisted to the hospital by residents, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A report was made to the police, and both men were apprehended and taken into custody. They were subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.Their court date is being finalised.-

Support us

Related News

06 June 2025

West Indies stumble in chase as England take T20I opener

19 May 2025

Heavy rainfall impacts WASA’s water treatment plants in North Trinidad

22 May 2025

Inflation rises to 1.5% in April

23 May 2025

PM warns UWI over Debe campus: Don’t test me