A 19-year-old boy was recently arrested and charged after he brandished a firearm to a female in Duncans in Trelawny.

Charged with assault at common law and possession of prohibited weapon is Davion Lawrence of Redway Bottom in the parish.

Reports are that Lawrence brandished a firearm to a female in a threatening manner. A report was made to the police, after which Lawrence turned himself in.

He was charged after a question and answer session. His court date is being finalised.