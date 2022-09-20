19-year-old farmer facing jail time after fight Loop Jamaica

19-year-old farmer facing jail time after fight Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Nineteen-year-old farmer Deron Walcott, otherwise called ‘Skello’, of Stetting district in Trelawny, has been charged with wounding with intent after allegedly using a stone to hit another man in Cotton Tree district in the parish on September 13.

Reports from the police are that about 4pm, Walcott allegedly used a stone to hit the man in the back of his head during a fight.

The police were summoned, and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Hours later, Walcott surrendered to the police.

The young man was interviewed in the presence of two justices of the peace and was subsequently charged on September 18.

The police said his court date is being finalised.

