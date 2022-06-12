19-year-old in custody following brother’s shooting death | Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old man is now in the custody of the St James police in connection with the shooting death of his brother at their home in Mocho in the parish on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Sheldon Royal, unemployed, of Mocho, St James.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, Royal was physically assaulting his mother when the younger brother intervened and a fight ensued.

Royal allegedly drew a gun and during a tussle, the weapon went off, hitting him.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The gun was handed over to the police, who took the 19-year-old into custody.

Investigations continue.