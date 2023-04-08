19-year-old US citizen reported missing in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
19-year-old US citizen reported missing in Clarendon Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Oblique Seville wins 100m in 9.91 at windy Miramar Invitational

Shericka Jackson finishes third in 400m at Miramar Invitational

Cop travelling on motorcycle injured in St Mary crash

Transport minister urge drivers to avoid alcohol this Easter

Kane scores winner as Spurs keep in touch with EPL top 4

Agony for Bouwahjgie Nkrumie as he pulls up injured at Carifta Games

19-year-old US citizen reported missing in Clarendon

McTominay scores again, Rashford injured in Man United win

HEAT IS ON: Island’s security forces flood hotspots across country

NBA: Mavericks fall to Bulls, eliminated from play-in race

Saturday Apr 08

28?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

19-year-old Emanuel Bailey from the United States reported missing

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Nineteen-year-old Emanuel Bailey, an American citizen of James Hill district in Clarendon has been missing since Thursday, April 6.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that at about 8:00 pm, Bailey was at the May Pen market wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and a pair of blue and white Adidas slippers. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Emanuel Bailey is asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Oblique Seville wins 100m in 9.91 at windy Miramar Invitational

Sport

Shericka Jackson finishes third in 400m at Miramar Invitational

Jamaica News

Cop travelling on motorcycle injured in St Mary crash

More From

Jamaica News

Music keeping Ricky Trooper going as he mourns daughter’s murder in US

Veteran dancehall sound system selector Ricky Trooper is thanking his fans for their support as he comes to terms with the murder of his 23-year-old daughter, Brianna Destiny McKoy, in the United Stat

Sport

See also

3 athletes withdraw from Jamaica’s team to Carifta Games

Injuries have forced the withdrawal of three athletes from Jamaica’s 81-member team that is scheduled to depart the island on Thursday for the 50th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Lifestyle

Two Jamaicans shortlisted for 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Two Jamaicans are among five writers from the Caribbean that have been shortlisted for the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.
Demoy Lindo and Kwame McPherson stories, Road Trip and Fall and

Jamaica News

Former PM Portia Simpson Miller ‘doing well’ in hospital

Former Prime Minster Portia Simpson Miller is “doing well” in hospital after being admitted for a minor complaint on Thursday night.
Sources close to Jamaica’s first female prime minister said that

Sport

Agony for Bouwahjgie Nkrumie as he pulls up injured at Carifta Games

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie’s first appearance following the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in Kingston ended in painful and disastrous fashion as he pulled up injured at the Carifta

Jamaica News

Gunman kills ‘mentally-ill man’ in Seaview Gardens

The police have launched a manhunt for a lone gunman who shot and killed a man, said to be of unsound mind, in a section of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is 26-year-old Grego

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols