19-year-old US citizen reported missing in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Emanuel Bailey, an American citizen of James Hill district in Clarendon has been missing since Thursday, April 6.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that at about 8:00 pm, Bailey was at the May Pen market wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and a pair of blue and white Adidas slippers. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Emanuel Bailey is asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.