2-2: JLP wins two parliamentary by-elections, PNP two ‘parochials’

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has won the two parochial by-elections, while the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won the two parliamentary by-elections.

The parochial by-elections were both contested by the two major political parties, with officials and supporters of the two political organisations battling to the wire for victory.

The Jamaica Labour Party's successful candidate (JLP) Duane Smith and Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert both in celebratory moods on by-election day on Friday.

Heading into its 81st annual conference this weekend, the JLP was hoping to bag all four by-elections to show that their political machinery is well-oiled ahead of the looming general elections.

In the Aenon Town Division, the PNP's Delroy Dawson won with 1,646 votes to the JLP's Suzette Barton, who managed to poll 1,592.

Aspects of the celebrations for Dawson's victory are carried in the video above.

The battle was much closer in the Morant Bay Division in St Thomas, with the PNP's veteran parochial politician, Rosemarie Shaw, winning by 118 votes, the preliminary vote tally indicated.

She polled 2,096 votes, to the JLP's Winston Downie’s 1,978.

In North West St Andrew, the JLP’s Duane Smith has been elected as the next Member of Parliament (MP), replacing former Finance Minister and MP, Dr Nigel Clarke.

Smith polled a paltry 1,863 votes, while his competitor, former House Speaker and current PNP member, Carl Marshall, who ran as an independent candidate, got 111 votes.

Former House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert is heading back to Parliament, as she bagged 4,146 votes to the independent challenger, Lloyd Gillings’ 1,434 in the race for the South Trelawny seat.