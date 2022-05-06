2 Diamond League track meets in China called off | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
2 Diamond League track meets in China called off | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

191 new COVID cases, one death, 18.4% positivity rate

Elderly man perishes in St James house fire

BOJ: Revealing cost for new banknotes would be a breach of contract

2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

Recipe for Mother’s Day: French Toast Casserole (plus drink)

Bird’s eye view: American artist Spencer Reinhard takes flight

Dana Morris Dixon now heads JN General Insurance

Fraser-Pryce and Mboma face-off in Nairobi on Saturday

Security guard slapped with 3 charges re recent bank fire in Portland

JFJ ‘deeply concerned over ‘treatment of residents by JDF members’

Friday May 06

31?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule, left, in action during the women’s 800m at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Goule won in a time of 1:58.09 (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MONACO (AP) — Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were cancelled Friday because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar.

The mid-season meets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were called off “due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China,” organizers said in a statement.

The league said it “looks forward to hosting events in China again from 2023 onwards.”

The substitute event will be held in Chorzow, Poland, on Aug. 6. The series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 7-8.

China has stuck to its strict “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person.

Two meets in China were also canceled last year for similar reasons.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

May 6, 2022 11:04 AM

Sport

May 6, 2022 05:38 PM

Sport

April 19, 2022 02:03 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

191 new COVID cases, one death, 18.4% positivity rate

Jamaica News

Elderly man perishes in St James house fire

Jamaica News

BOJ: Revealing cost for new banknotes would be a breach of contract

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Probe launched after soldier accused of using rifle to hit resident

Residents accused of trying to block law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties

Jamaica News

Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying

A construction worker from Clarendon is now behind bars after he was named as the alleged shooter by a gunshot victim, who later died in hospital.
Melford Ellis, otherwise called ‘Melly’, of Rose H

Jamaica News

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

There’s cause for celebration across the region with the Speedtest award from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, confirming that Digicel mobile customers benefit from the faste

Jamaica News

Man shot during operation in Spn Town, 2 guns, ballistic vest seized

Two other persons in custody

Caribbean News

Caribbean becoming too hot to live in, says climate change group

The increase in global temperatures associated with climate change is turning the Caribbean into a region that could be too hot to comfortably live in, experts have said.
Epidemiologist at the Epid

Jamaica News

World Bank managing director to visit Jamaica

World Bank Group Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships Mari Pangestu will arrive in Kingston today for a two-day visit. This will be Pangestu’s first trip to Jamaica and the Caribb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols