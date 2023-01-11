2 die after motorcycle crashes into tractor at Wakenaam

2 die after motorcycle crashes into tractor at Wakenaam
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Mohammed Khan

Two persons are now dead following an accident which occurred on Tuesday at Friendship Public Road, Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This publication understands that at around 21:45hrs, a motorcycle crashed into a tractor, causing both the rider and pillion rider of the bike to receive injuries about their bodies.

The rider, a 16-year-old identified as Mohammed Khan, reportedly died on arrival at the hospital while the 21-year-old pillion rider, Vikash Singh, succumbed to his injuries today, Commander Mahendra Sewnarine has confirmed.

Reports are that the motorcycle was traversing at a fast rate of speed, which caused the young rider to lose control and crash into the tractor.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

