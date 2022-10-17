2 held after cops find illegal gun during Bull Bay stop and search Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston East Police Division arrested and charged 21-year-old Dontel Payne of Southern Cross and Rushane Smith of 7 Miles, Bull Bay in Kingston with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a vehicular checkpoint (VCP) along Weise Road in the parish on Saturday, October 15.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that at about 6:30 pm, lawmen were conducting a VCP in the area when the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar was signalled to stop and he complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and a Sig-Sauer 9mm pistol along with eight 9mm roundsof ammunition was found.

Both men were subsequently arrested and charged.