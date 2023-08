One black Sig sub-machine pistol and thirty-four rounds of ammunition were seized by the police during an operation in Carwina Avenue, Pembroke Hall, Kingston 20 on Saturday, August 26.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that at about 5:45 a.m., lawmen were on targeted operation when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

Investigations continue.