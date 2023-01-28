2 men shot dead, 2 women injured near Cunupia Police Station

Black Immigrant Daily News

TWO MEN were shot dead and two women injured outside a Cunupia nightclub located a stone’s throw from the district’s police station around 1 am on Saturday.

This is the fifth double murder for the month of January which has taken the murder toll to 50 in 27 days.

CCTV footage shared on social media showed a gunman, armed with a pistol, shooting repeatedly at two men who were standing outside Roxbury Bar, Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

There were several people outside the bar who scampered for safety.

The gunman, wearing a blue windbreaker, fisher’s hat and three-quarters trousers ran towards Chin Chin Road after the shooting.

Officers at the nearby Cunupia Police Station were alerted by the gunshots and responded. The incident took place a mere 150 feet away from the station.

Officers found Shaquille Ferdinand, 27, an off-shore worker, of Kernahan Trace, Dyette Road, Cunupia and Shaeed Jaboolal, 37, of Remy Trace, Longdenville, on the ground. Jaboolal who was still breathing was taken the Chaguanas Health Centre but succumbed to his injuries around 1.20 am.

The two women, Shivanna Khan, 40, of Polo Ground, Preysal Village, Couva was reportedly shot in her right leg and Rhonda Ropia, 41, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was reportedly shot on her buttocks. They were taken for medical treatment.

Crime Scene Unit investigators recovered 13 spent 9 mm casings at the scene. Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.

