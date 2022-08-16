2 more illegal guns off the street, men held in Hanover clampdown Loop Jamaica

Two men were apprehended in relation to the seizure of two firearms in Sandy Bay, Hopewell, Hanover on Monday, August 15.

Reports from the Lucea police are that at about 7:45 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they saw two men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men were apprehended and searched and one 9mm Glock pistol, one Taurus 9mm pistol, and sixty-two 9mm rounds of ammunition, were seized.

The identities of the men taken into custody have been withheld pending further investigations.