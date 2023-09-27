2 more men killed in reported confrontation with Westmoreland cops Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot and killed during a reported gunfight with the police in Westmoreland on Wednesday, bringing to three the number of men killed during confrontations with the police in the parish since the start of the week.

The deceased, all of Westmoreland addresses, have been identified as Romario Dawkins and Dean Woolery, both of Spring Garden; and 33-year-old Randol Reid, otherwise called ‘Pecos’, of Ancho district, Whithorn.

Reports are that shortly after noon on Wednesday, the police were on an operation in Spring Garden when Dawkins and Woolery were shot and killed during a confrontation.

Two firearms were reportedly seized during the operation.

On Sunday, Reid was fatally shot during a reported confrontation with the police on the Whithorn main road.

A Glock pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds was reported seized at the scene during the incident.

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are investigating both incidents.