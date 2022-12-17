2 More YSL Members Slimelife Shawty & Lil Duke Pleaded Guilty In Rico Case

A third defendant, rapper Slimelife Shawty has taken a plea deal in the YSL RICO case against Young Thug and 24 other defendants. On Friday night, reports surfaced that the OTF affiliate and YSL rapper pleaded guilty and was released on a commuted sentence.

SlimeLife Shawty is reportedly the 3rd person to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. His deal follows that of fellow rapper Gunna and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy who was freed after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as a first offender.

According to New York Times reporter Richard Fausset, the rapper, whose real name is also known as Wunnie Lee, appeared in court on Friday, where he entered a guilty plea and admitted that YSL was a gang.

The rapper reportedly took an Alford plea similar to Gunna and Murphy, where they pleaded guilty but not admitting guilt. In the proceedings, the District Attorney’s office said that in a murder trial of one of his associates, Slimelife Shawty sent a rat emoji and a brain to a witness. The rapper was sentenced to one year commuted to time served. He is expected to be out of jail in nine months.

As part of the conditions of the plea, Judge Ural Glanville ordered that Slimelife Shawty will be on probation for nine years and will have a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. If he has legitimate reasons to be out after 10 pm, he must get waivers, the judge said. It’s unclear what this means for his rap career, given that performances run past 10 pm. However, the nine years could be reduced or removed if he completes two years of college education to help him learn the music business, the judge said.

In the meantime, Slimelife Shawty will also have to testify in court against other YSL defendants like Young Thug if he is called upon.

On Friday night, a fourth defendant also took a plea deal. According to reporters, defendant Martinez Arnold entered a negotiated guilty plea in the YSL gang indictment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO act and participation in criminal street gang activity. Arnold was sentenced to 12 years with two years of commute time served and ten years on probation.

There are also reports that YSL rapper Lil Duke has also taken a plea deal. However, there are no details available yet.

In the meantime, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel says that the case is made up of people taking deals but there won’t be “a confession from Jeffery Williams.”

“That’s the problem with this case, it’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, ‘yeah he was there, I saw him around or he gave the order, or I heard from someone that he gave the order… You’re not going to hear any confession from Jeffery Williams,” Steel said.

“When you target a human who is so well known, you make it so easy for the other person to say ‘oh you mean I could be released from this location I don’t want to be? All I have to say is I know something about Jeffery Williams, that’s pretty scary,” he added.