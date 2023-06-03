2 of Jamaica’s most wanted men killed in standoff with security forces Loop Jamaica

Two of Jamaica’s most wanted men were among three men killed in a standoff with the security forces in Spot Valley, St James on Saturday.

The police made the disclosure in a tweet a short while ago, confirming that one of the deceased is Nester ‘Zaddo’ Gallimore.

The police did not disclose the identity of the other men, beyond saying two of them are among Jamaica’s most wanted.

“These men are believed to be responsible for at least 10 murders in the parish,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, the police confirmed that a police/military team was under heavy gunfire in the Spot Valley, Barrett Town area of St James.

At the time, the police disclosed that the security forces had cornered a high-value target in the area, but was engaged in a firefight by several wanted men.

The police-military team said, too, that it had made every effort to protect residents and innocent bystanders.