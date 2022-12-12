2 security guards found dead on China Harbour compound in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News

Police believed victims were attacked by gunmen

Loop News

49 minutes ago

The bodies of two men said to be security guards were found on China Harbour Engineering Company’s compound in Plantation Heights, St Andrew on Monday.

Reports are that one of the victims was found in the trunk of a car and the other in nearby bushes with what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Operations officer for the St Andrew South police Division, Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto reported that at about 11:00 pm on Sunday gunshots were heard on the compound and an alarm was raised.

A team of police arrived at the location early Monday and during a search, the bodies were found.

The senior officer said that authorities are searching for a third guard after his vest and other work equipment were found close to the other bodies.

