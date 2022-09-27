2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil robbery in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Two men were fatally shot by the police following a reported shootout in Above Rocks, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 2:00 am, a group of men went to a shop and were attempting to break into poker boxes that were stored at the facility when they were surprised by members of a police team.

Reports are that members of the group pulled guns and opened fire at the police and a shootout ensued.

Two men from the group were fatally shot. Another member of the group was later apprehended and one managed to escape in a motorcar.

Police have since launched a search for the suspect on the run.