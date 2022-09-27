2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil robbery in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil robbery in St Catherine Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil robbery in St Catherine

Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final

Loop Lens: Gotta Keep walking!

GK, volunteers remove over 37k pounds of garbage from Kingston Harbour

NCB Cap Markets programme produces top performers in JSE competition

Westbrook back with Lakers after offseason of trade rumours

Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock

Jamaicans among expert speakers at international AI conference

Messi doubtful for Argentina’s friendly against Reggae Boyz

Tuesday Sep 27

26?C
Jamaica News

Reports are that 5 men tried to break in facility, fired at cops

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two men were fatally shot by the police following a reported shootout in Above Rocks, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 2:00 am, a group of men went to a shop and were attempting to break into poker boxes that were stored at the facility when they were surprised by members of a police team.

Reports are that members of the group pulled guns and opened fire at the police and a shootout ensued.

Two men from the group were fatally shot. Another member of the group was later apprehended and one managed to escape in a motorcar.

Police have since launched a search for the suspect on the run.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Jamaica News

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil robbery in St Catherine

CPL

Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final

More From

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

See also

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Jamaica News

Teenager shot dead, elderly man injured in home invasion

The Westmoreland police are investigating a deadly shooting attack which left one man dead and an elderly man injured after a home invasion in the parish on Saturday night.
The deceased has been id

Jamaica News

WATCH: What not to do when the Bog Walk Gorge is closed

A word of advice from the National Works Agency

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols