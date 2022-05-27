2 year suspended sentence for cop after Alpha student is shot in head | Loop Jamaica

The policeman who was charged in relation to a 2016 incident in which a 13-year-old girl, who was attending Alpha Academy, was shot in the head, has been sentenced on Thursday, May 26.

However, based on the sentence, the policeman will avoid time behind bars.

Reports are that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) corporal Kirk Haye was sentenced to two years imprisonment and suspended for a period of two years.

The sentence was handed down by Her Honour Miss Sanchia Burrell in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Corporal Haye was found guilty on February 10, 2022, in relation to the incident investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The charge was in relation to the shooting injury of a now-former student of the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) School

INDECOM in a report said during an investigation, it was ascertained that a man who was operating a “robot” taxi transporting students of the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) and St. George’s College, was stopped by the police on June 30, 2016.

This taxi stopped and then drove away and the police opened fire at the vehicle. One of the bullets hit the female student in the head. She was 13 years old at the time of the incident.