20.1% COVID-positivity rate; 185 new cases, four deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 185 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 20.1 per cent.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,134.

A 96-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 56 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,107.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,097.

Notably, the 20.1 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 110 are females and 75 are males, with ages ranging from 15 days to 94 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (51), St Catherine (41), St Ann (18), St Thomas (16), Portland (15), St James (13), Manchester (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Clarendon (four), Hanover (three), St Elizabeth (three), Trelawny (three), and St Mary (one).

There are 25 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 1,423 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 100 patients are now hospitalised locally.