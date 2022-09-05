20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death Loop Jamaica

20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Coronavirus
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 20.3 per cent amid 127 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in September was also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,268.

An 86-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew is the latest COVID fatality nationally.

There were 83 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,095.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,307.

Notably, the 20.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 78 are females and 49 are males, with ages ranging from one month to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (35), St Catherine (17), St Thomas (11), St Elizabeth (11), St Ann (10), Manchester (10), St James (10), Clarendon (nine), Portland (six), Westmoreland (three), St Mary (three), Hanover (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 37 moderately ill patients and six severely ill patients among 1,115 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 120 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

