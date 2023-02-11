20 Carnival Kings, 20 Queens head into semis

Black Immigrant Daily News

Raymond Mark portrays The Feathered Serpent Creature “Ku Kul Kan” at National Carnival Commission Senior King of Carnival preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

THE stage at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain was transformed on Thursday night into a portal through which mystical creations from the imaginations of mas-makers came to life.

Nigel Baptiste portrays Hyarima at National Carnival Commission Senior King of Carnival preliminaries at Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

The preliminary competition for 2023 Senior King and Queen of Carnival saw 36 men and 37 women presenting an array of design concepts under categories including African, fantasy and historic.

Ronald Taylor portrays Ronal: The Rhythm King at National Carnival Commission Senior King of Carnival preliminaries at Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Patrons from all walks of life and age groups streamed into the North Stand with the assistance of ushers at nearly every point of entry.

Presentations began promptly at 7 am with an opening performance by Neil “Iwer” George.

Russel Grant portrays The Resurrection Mule at National Carnival Commission Senior King of Carnival preliminaries at Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Speaking to Newsday, one attendee said, “I was impressed by the number of hospitality staff available. I felt well-taken care of. I was not confused or overwhelmed by the space. It was well-organised and the show was great. My only issue was that I thought each performance could have been shorter.” The preliminaries ended at about 2 am on Wednesday.

Ted Eustace portrays El Conquistador at National Carnival Commission Senior King of Carnival preliminaries at Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

The top 20 Kings and Queens move on to the semis on February 15 at Carnival City in the savannah at 7 pm.

Heading into the semifinals are the top 10 Kings – Kyle Anthony Matas, Ravi Lakhan, Ted Eustace, Marlon Rampersad, Raymond Mark, Erron Sookdeo, Joseph Lewis, Earl Beckles, Joel Lewis and Ronald Barney Blaize.

Dana Rampersad portrays For The Love of T&T: A Tribute to Trinidad and Tobago at National Carnival Commission Senior Queen of Carnival Preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

The top 10 queens of the 20 heading into semifinals are Laura Rampersad, Dana Rampersad, reigning queen Shynel Brizan, Turona Rambharose, Takeyah Fletcher Marshall, Quincyann Alexander, Savitri Holassie, Priya Nagassar, Krystal Thomas and Nisa Nathu Hari.

Allison Fredericks portrays Washer Woman/ Sweeper at National Carnival Commission Senior Queen of Carnival Preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Krystal Thomas portrays Sa Sa Ye at National Carnival Commission Senior Queen of Carnival Preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Charmaine Enile portrays Goddess of Antargatis at National Carnival Commission Senior Queen of Carnival Preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Takeyah Fletcher Marshall portrays The Spirit of carnival “ Tribute to roland St George” at National Carnival Commission Senior Queen of Carnival Preliminaries. – Photo by Andrea De Silva

Senior Queens heading into the semifinals –

Senior Kings heading into the semifinals. –

