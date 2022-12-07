20 SJPI students receive scholarships Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Twenty students who applied for scholarships during the just-concluded Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) scholarship season, were delighted and inspired as they received scholarship cheques to assist with financial commitments associated with their studies, at the institution.

The scholarships, donated by public and private entities, brought smiles to the faces of the recipients, who saw it as an end-of-year surprise they never could have imagined.

During the awards ceremony, which took place in the New Media Resource Centre of the SJPI last week, Guidance Officer, Shawna Carter, urged the beneficiaries to “seek after knowledge, strive for excellence and keep an open mind”.

She also reminded those gathered that: “There is an indelible link between the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.”

Explaining that the applicants understood the scholarship’s importance before applying, Ms. Carter said the selection process involved completing the online application forms and an interview before a selection panel. She also stressed that the process adds enormous value to the student’s performance in academic activities.

Principal of the SJPI, Ian Drakes, underscored the importance of public and private sector participation in educating the nation’s youth.

He thanked the sponsors Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) Ingrid Garrett, Rewrite Stationery, HIPAC Limited, the Ministry of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, and the SJPI Board of Management for coming forward to support students on their quest to becoming global citizens.

Drakes challenged the recipients to strive for excellence. He said: “This is the first step in what is next when you begin your journey at the SJPI. A scholarship is just part of what you can achieve. The award of scholarships to students of the SJPI is an annual gesture from public and private citizens who recognize that our young people need some motivation.”

This year’s BNOCL Scholarships went to Aaron Browne, Kanye Croney, Jabarrie Hoyte, Daquan Joseph, Lesley Moseley, Keilyn Oxley, Kiara Waithe, Nathan Daniel, Julian Forde, Tikola Kellman, and Angenique Quintin.

The Derrick Garrett Memorial Scholarship went to Richad Harris and Khalid Stephen. Ke-andra Prescod and Akeela Yarde-Austin received the HIPAC Limited Scholarship in agriculture. Aaron Cumberbatch, Joshua Dottin, and Christian Millar received the National Ozone-depleting Substances Phase-out Support scholarship. Jeremy Thompson and Jazari Narine-Mayers were each awarded the Patrick Rowe Memorial Scholarship.