20-y-o booked for woman’s murder in St Ann after ‘transaction dispute’ Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
20-y-o booked for woman's murder in St Ann after 'transaction dispute'

5 hrs ago

Novelette Chambers, otherwise called ‘Mitsy’.

A 20-year-old landscaper has been charged with the murder of a woman whose partially nude body was found with a head wound in Moneague, St Ann earlier this month.

Ajarie Edwards, a resident of Foreman Hill in Moneague, has been charged relative to the death of 48-year-old Novlette Chambers, otherwise called ‘Mitsy’, unemployed of Clapham, Moneague in the parish.

Reports are that an argument developed between Edwards and Chambers after a failed business transaction about 2am on Friday, June 16.

Residents found Chamber’s body lying behind a building in the town at about 6:23 am the same day, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found Chambers’ body partially nude with a head wound.

Following a probe, Edwards was apprehended by the police hours later.

He was charged on Thursday, June 22 after a question-and-answer session with investigators, during which he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Edwards’ court date is being finalised.

