20-y-o farmer charged with 55-y-o female shopkeeper’s murder | Loop Jamaica

The Darliston police in Westmoreland have charged 20-year-old Justine Barnes, a farmer of Pike district in the parish, with the murder of a 55-year-year-old female shopkeeper on Saturday, May 14.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm on that day, the shopkeeper–Madgelyn Clarke–was at her home on Belvedere main road in the parish, when she was pounced upon and shot several times in the upper body.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Clarke was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation that followed, Barnes was identified as one of a number of suspects.

On Friday, June 24 he was taken into custody, and was charged on Tuesday, June 28 after a question-and-answer session was conducted with him in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.