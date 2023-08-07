20-y-o held after man is beaten and robbed at gunpoint in Papine Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Romaine Johnson of Bedwards Gardens, Kingston 7 was charged by the police following an incident that occurred in Kintyre, Papine, Kingston 6 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Johnson was charged with shooting with intent, robbery with aggravation, assault at common law, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are about 3:00 am, a relative of Johnson and another man had a dispute, which led to a fight. Johnson and a group of men intervened when Jonhson pulled a firearm from his waistband and used it to hit the man on his head, while his accomplices usedbaseball bats to hit him multiple times.

Johnson and his accomplices subsequently robbed the man of two cellular phones and an undetermined sum of cash. The man managed to escape and made a report to the Police. An investigation was carried out and Johnson was arrested– he was formally charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney. His court date has not been finalised.

Johnson’s accomplices are currently being sought by the Police.