20-y-o man among nine COVID deaths; 96 new cases locally | Loop Jamaica

An additional 96 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This is while nine COVID-19 deaths occurred from September 8 to November 25, and were recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,385.

The ministry said five of the deaths were previously under investigation.

A 20-year-old male from St Mary, and a 99-year-old female from Portland are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

Meanwhile, there were 90 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,347.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,122.

Notably, the island recorded a 9.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 55 are females and 41 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 82 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Ann (19), St Catherine (18), Clarendon (10), St Mary (eight), St Thomas (six), Manchester (five), St James (five), Hanover (two), St Westmoreland (two), St Elizabeth (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, 21 severely ill patients and 11 critically ill patients among 822 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 170 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.