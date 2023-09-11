20-y-o remanded until October re alleged rape of 12-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

A 20-year-old man is to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on October 11 after being remanded on Friday on charges relative to several sexual offences he allegedly committed, including raping a 12-year-old girl.

Alex Belight is accused of luring the minor to his home on Old Harbour Road in St Catherine, where he allegedly raped her multiple times between February and July 2023.

The case made no further progress on Friday, as the file was still incomplete.

Belight was subsequently remanded to return to court in October.

He is charged with six offences stemming from the overall incident. The charges are rape, grievous sexual assault, possession child pornography with intention to distribute, possession of child pornography, knowingly producing child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that the child and Belight met while playing an online game. They exchanged contact details, following which they began communicating.

On several occasions, Belight allegedly lured the child to his home, where he raped her.

He also allegedly video recorded one of the assault incidents and threatened to release the footage if the child did not return to his house.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Belight was subsequently arrested and charged.