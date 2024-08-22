20-y-o student allegedly took drunk female home and raped her

Twenty-year-old Orlando Campbell, a student of Mocho, Clarendon, has been charged with rape and indecent assault following an incident at Bushy Park in the parish on Tuesday, August 6.

Reports from the May Pen police are that on the date mentioned above, the now complainant was invited on a trip by a friend, and met Campbell – a friend of the friend who invited her on the trip – on the excursion.

Upon returning from the trip, she and the now accused man were reportedly both consuming alcohol and she became drunk.

She allegedly woke up at home some time later to find Campbell assaulting her.

She later reported the incident to the police and he was subsequently brought in by his lawyer, and was charged on Wednesday, August 21.

His court date is being finalised.