20-year-old man shot dead at girlfriend’s house in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Police investigators in St Ann have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot and killed a man while he was reportedly visiting his girlfriend at her house in St Ann’s Bay on Wednesday.

The deceased is 20-year-old Jordane Parkinson of Petersfield, St Mary.

Police reports are that about 8:15 pm, Parkinson was sitting in a bedroom at his girlfriend’s house when he was pounced upon by two men who had gained entry to the premises.

One of the men pulled a firearm and opened fire at Parkinson, hitting him in the upper body.

The men then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and Parkinson was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

The St Ann police are probing the development.