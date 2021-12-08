20 years of sterling service celebrated with ‘Tee’! | Loop Jamaica

What seems like a discourse of Jamaica’s top business elite, turned out to be a gathering of well-heeled golfers.

The mission: To help celebrate Sterling Asset Management’s 20th Anniversary at the Caymanas Golf & Country Club Course in St Catherine.

The five-year milestone called for golfers of all abilities.

And, though billed as a fun event, when a group of the Caribbean’s leading business minds gathered on the lush course, it was evident that their competitive instincts overcame any notion of laid-back putting.

From the first sounds of the post-dawn klaxon, participants approached the importance of the day with a quiet but determined fierceness.

Around 60 smart putters, split into mixed foursomes for a brisk round of golf, banter and, the all-important, eventual bragging rights.

Throughout the day, the competition remained calmly intense as the golfers teed off.

Friendly rivalries were tested as the day progressed as some channelling the spirit of Tiger Woods in his peak were heard to ‘up the stakes’ at any given hole.

Although hole-in-ones, birdies and eagles were in short supply, the unique invitational gathering was all in aid of supporting charitable initiatives.

The real winners were the recipients of the donations, Maxfield Park Children’s Home and Calabar High School.

They received a significant contribution from the ‘mulligans’ innovation.

Best described as a ‘do-over’ shot tariff when a strike had gone awry, golfers pre-purchased cash tickets for their imperfect strokes.

This ingenious system helped raise JM$105k, an amount that will be matched in full by Sterling, therefore doubling the charitable proceeds raised to JM$210k.

Of the event, Sterling President & CEO Charles Ross beamed when stating: ‘We really appreciated everyone participating. It was all for a good, worthwhile cause and the Sterling team [hopes] to see everyone in the next five years for the 25th anniversary.’

All in all, an event which participants requested to be an annual affair, begs the question: Anyone fancy a round? If so, may the fores be with you!

For illustrative purposes, all pictured subjects were unmasked.

By The StoryTeller Agency.co; Photos: Keon Predi