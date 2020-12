It will cost the Government in the region of $200 million to repair the breakaway on the Gordon Town road in East Rural St Andrew. This was disclosed by Prime Minister

CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D.C., Sun. Dec. 6, 2020: Nearly 4,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus who have recovered from COVID-19 are participating in a large plasma donation drive, which began on November 16th and will run through Dec. 11, 2020. Seventeen hundred (1,700) members are returning donors, as […]