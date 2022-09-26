2022 Census to set new Digicel LTE data usage record Loop Jamaica

Using almost 4,000 tablets to capture census data across Jamaica, the 2022 National Population and Housing Census will consume a staggering 200 terabytes (TB) of data over the next five months.

The figure sets a new record for total mobile data consumption for a single public or private sector project. To put the figure into perspective, 200TB of data is the equivalent of 60,000 hours of music streaming or sending 2.5 million emails.

To make it happen, Digicel, the official telecommunication partner to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, (STATIN), is throwing the everyday power of its award-winning LTE network to support the data collection drive now underway in several parts of the country.

“With all our major investments in delivering the best LTE network experience, our Digicel Business team continues to work around-the-clock to support our customers and partners’ needs, including STATIN, whose census enumerators are out there in the field, able to upload and download files at the fastest speeds,” commented Head of Public Relations for Digicel, Elon Parkinson.

For the first time, population data is being collected using tablets, securely connected to the Digicel network. With 99 per cent LTE data coverage, Census-takers are able to conduct surveys in real-time and instantly update the population database, making the process more efficient and inclusive.

Digicel sees the digitalising of the process as a major step towards creating a digitally connected society. With this in mind, Parkinson underscored the importance of the exercise that will help public and private stakeholders to understand and cater to the changing needs of Jamaica’s population.

He added, “All Jamaicans deserve to feel included, this is why we encourage participate because, yuh count, me count, all a wi count!”

To further support the national effort, Digicel is also providing text-messaging support to let everyone know about Census 2022, including links to additional information.

Director General of STATIN, Carol Coy, shared, “We welcome partnership with private sector entities, including Digicel, in the execution of the 2022 Population and Housing Census. This partnership with Digicel aids in effective communication in the promotion and administration of this national exercise. I look forward to Digicel’s steady and valuable support as we seek to reach and engage persons in every nook and cranny of Jamaica.”