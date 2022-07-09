2022 Jamaica Gospel Star Competition kicks off on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

The top ten finalists of this year’s Jamaica Gospel Star Competition will make their debut during a live televised performance, tomorrow, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Gospel Star competition is a rebrand of the JCDC iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition.

Unlike its predecessor, which focused on its finalists performing and building momentum for their original songs, this new competition sees contestants performing unoriginal/cover songs in a weekly televised performance/elimination show.

This year’s top 10 finalists include Amoya Thompson-Smith, Sasha Gay Sutherland, Regina Campbell, Chantal Smalling, Danielle Mayne, Michaela Jack, Johanna Morgan, Kimone Martin, Daron Mitchell, Chantal Simon.

They were selected from a pool of 108 entries, by an experienced and qualified panel of Gospel Music experts spanning artistes, musicians, producers and vocal coaches.

The two deciding factors for which performer stays or goes each week will be the number of votes from the at-home audience, (via call or text, and scores from judges, who are experts in the industry.

The four-part TV series will culminate with the competition’s grand final on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

The link to the JCDC YouTube page is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXgUh4itGgRQPKb6W7bfpw