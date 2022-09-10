2022 Schoolboy football season kicks off today Loop Jamaica

The 2022 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) schoolboy football season begins today with the official opening scheduled for Sabina Park in Kingston.

The official opening at Sabina Park will feature a triple-header.

Garvey Maceo High will start the defence of the rural area daCosta Cup against Kemps Hill High in the opening game of the triple-header at 2:30 pm.

Reigning urban area Manning Cup champions Kingston College (KC), now taking orders from new coach Raymond Watson, will face archrivals Calabar High in the second game at 5:00 pm following an official opening ceremony at 4:30 pm.

St George’s College and Ardenne High will contest the final game of the triple-header at 7:30 pm.

Garvey Maceo High School footballers celebrate with the 2021 daCosta Cup. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Only two games are scheduled for the Manning Cup while the daCosta Cup will feature 16 matches.

Once again, it will be Digicel and Wisynco as title sponsors as last month both renewed their commitments to schoolboy football for another three years.

Digicel will invest $84 million for the new three-year period in the Manning Cup and Walker Cup knockout competitions. Wisynco announced a sponsorship package of $108 million in the rural area daCosta Cup and Ben Francis knockout.

SportsMax TV will be the official broadcast sponsor. CEO, Nicolas Matthews, announced a deal that will see SportsMax TV carrying 65 fully produced games for the season, up from 55 last season.

“We provide our viewers with easy accessibility to our content through our wide array of linear and digital broadcast platforms granting them the opportunity to watch anytime, anywhere, and on any device,” said Matthews. Our viewers are passionate sports fans who can access our content on our channels, SportsMax, SportsMax2, SportsMax+, the SportsMax App, and of course by steaming on the SportsMax YouTube channel.”

The format of the Manning Cup and daCosta Cup will remain the same.

The Manning Cup will feature 35 following the withdrawal of Pembroke Hall High and Eltham High earlier this month. The schools have been placed into six groups.

Sixteen of the 35 schools will progress from the first round to the second round. This means that the first and second-placed teams from each group along with the four best third-placed teams will contest the second round.

The second round will be played on a home and away basis. For that round, the teams will be seeded. The eight winners on aggregate will then advance to the quarter-finals with two zones of four teams. The first and second-placed teams in each zone will advance to the semi-finals. The winners will then contest the final.

Eighty-one schools will contest the daCosta Cup.

Thirty-two of the 81 teams from the first round will advance to the second round, meaning the first and second-placed teams from each group along with the two best third-placed teams.

The second round will be played on a home and away basis. The 16 winners on aggregate will then advance to the Round of 16, with four zones of four teams. The first and second-placed teams from each zone (8 teams) will then advance to the quarter-finals, with two zones of four teams.

The first and second-placed teams (4 teams) will advance to the semi-final and the two winners will then contest the final.

TODAY’S GAMES

Manning Cup

Group A

5:00 – KC vs Calabar at Sabina Park7:30 – St George’s vs Ardenne High at Sabina Park

daCosta Cup

Zone N2:30 – Garvey Maceo High vs Kemps Hill High at Sabina Park

Zone DBlack River High vs Godfrey Stewart HighGrange Hill High vs Manning’sBelmont Academy vs Petersfield High

Zone ELacovia High vs BB Coke HighMaggotty High vs Munro CollegeSydney Pagon vs STETHS

Zone JHorace Clarke High vs Wycliffe Martin HighSt Mary Technical vs Annotto Bay HighTacky High vs St Mary High

Zone KEnid Bennett High vs Charlemont HighEwarton High vs Dinthill HighGuys Hill High vs McGrath High

Zone LRobert Lightbourne High vs Paul Bogle HighMorant Bay High vs St Thomas TechnicalSeaforth High vs Yallahs High

All daCosta Cup games except Garvey Maceo vs Kemps Hill will start at 3:30 pm.