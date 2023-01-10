2023 Budget shows an 8.8% increase over the approved figure for the 2022 Budget

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves presented a Budget of 1.45 billion EC Dollars in Parliament yesterday, representing an 8.8 percent increase over the approved figure for Budget 2022.

The Finance Minister described Budget 2023 as a Building up Budget, as he outlined the fiscal projections of the Government for the year.

He said Budget 2023 is an optimistic and ambitious plan to place St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the road from Recovery to Resilience and a Blue print for sustainable people centred development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BUDGET-2023-ONE.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said there is consensus among the local, regional and International Finance Agencies that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines is poised to enjoy multiple years of strong economic growth.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BUDGET-2023-TWO.mp3

